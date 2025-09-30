OpenAI’s Sora iOS App Launched on App Store

OpenAI has launched its second iPhone app, Sora, bringing advanced AI video generation to the App Store for the first time. The standalone app arrives alongside the hugely popular ChatGPT and signals OpenAI’s next step in pushing generative media into everyday use.

Unlike ChatGPT, which focuses on conversation and text-based tasks, Sora is designed to turn words and images into short, hyperreal videos with sound. The app is available now for iPhone users, though access remains limited to select users as OpenAI expands availability.

Turn Prompts into Short Films

Using Sora is easy. You describe a scene, and the app builds a video around it. OpenAI describes it as a tool that can transform a sentence into anything from a cinematic sequence to an anime clip. You can also remix existing videos, swap characters, or extend stories with a few taps.

Create videos in seconds: Start with a prompt or image, and Sora generates a complete video with sound.

Start with a prompt or image, and Sora generates a complete video with sound. Collaborate and play: Add yourself or friends into the action and remix existing content.

Add yourself or friends into the action and remix existing content. Choose your style: Try cinematic, photorealistic, cartoon, or surreal looks.

Try cinematic, photorealistic, cartoon, or surreal looks. Remix and personalize: Rework others’ creations with new characters, scenes, or tone.

Rework others’ creations with new characters, scenes, or tone. Join a community: Share your videos and explore what others are building.

Videos are currently capped at 10 seconds, with more editing options expected in future updates.

Copyright and Control Concerns

The launch is already stirring debate in Hollywood. OpenAI confirmed that copyrighted material could appear in Sora’s public video feed unless rights holders opt out. That policy continues the company’s prior approach with image generation tools, where copyright owners request exclusion.

OpenAI has argued that training on copyrighted material falls under the fair use doctrine, a position it pushed U.S. policymakers to adopt earlier this year. The company said the United States risks losing ground to competitors without legal clarity.

Safeguards and Social Impact

OpenAI says Sora includes safeguards to prevent misuse. You cannot generate videos featuring public figures or anyone else without permission. A liveness check asks you to move your head and recite random numbers before uploading likenesses. You can review drafts that involve you and control whether they are shared.

A feature called Cameo lets you create a realistic AI version of yourself and place it in generated scenes. OpenAI expects this blend of identity and creativity to drive much of the app’s appeal.

A New Kind of Competition

Analysts see Sora as a direct challenger to social and video platforms. One assessment framed the battle clearly: companies now compete for time and shape consumer behavior, and Sora targets the same attention that Meta, Google, and TikTok fight for.

With Sora, OpenAI is expanding beyond chat. It wants to define how people create and share short-form video with AI. Adoption, creator culture, and copyright responses will decide what happens next.