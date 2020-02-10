Oscar Winning Director Slams Apple’s Butterfly Keyboard

Apple content didn’t feature at Sunday night’s Oscars. However, the company still did get a mention. Director Tika Waititi took a swing at the much-maligned butterfly keyboards (via The Verge).

Oscar Winner Tika Waititi Blast Butterfly Keyboard

Having Accepted an award for Best Adapted Screenplay, fir Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok, Mr. Waititi said:

Apple needs to fix those keyboards. hey are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous.

The director also said that he had “got OOS” – Occupational Overuse Syndrome, which is what New Zealanders call RSI. “We’ve just got to fix those keyboards,” he said, Mr. Waititi called on the Writers’ Guild of America “to step in and actually do something.”