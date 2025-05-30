Owen Wilson’s New Sports Comedy ‘Stick’ Premieres on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has unveiled its latest original series, Stick, a sports comedy starring and executive-produced by Owen Wilson. The first three episodes will drop on Apple TV+ on June 4, 2025, followed by one new episode every Wednesday, through July 23, 2025.

Created by Jason Keller (Ford v Ferrari), Stick follows the story of Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson), a former golf prodigy whose career was derailed by a public meltdown two decades ago. Now working at a sporting goods store in Indiana, Pryce finds a chance at redemption when he begins mentoring Santi (Peter Dager), an exceptionally talented yet troubled 17-year-old golfer.

The series also features performances by Judy Greer, Marc Maron, Timothy Olyphant, Mariana Treviño, and Lilli Kay.

The world premiere of Stick took place on May 29 at AMC Century City in Los Angeles, attended by the cast and crew.



