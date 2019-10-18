PAC-MAN And Three Other New Games Added to Apple Arcade, Total up to 84

Charlotte Henry

| News

PAC-MAN Party Royale and three other new games arrived on Apple Arcade. Just in time for the weekend.

PAC-MAN, Baseball, And More

Along with PAC-MAN, the other new games added to the subscription service on Friday were:

  • Ballistic Baseball
  • Things That Go Bump
  • Manifold

It brings the total to 84. That is an impressively high number for the new service. New games are coming out on a consistent basis too. The new games all seem to have the same high-level production values that previous releases have had.

