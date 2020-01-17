Peacock Launching Across U.S. July 15, With Three Pricing Tiers

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will arrive across the U.S. on July 15 the firm announced Thursday. It will offer three different pricing tiers.

Staggered Launch

Peacock is actually going to be available earlier for some users. Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers will have access to the service from April 15.

Three Tiers of Peacock Pricing

There will be three different pricing tiers. Firstly, the self-explanatory Peacock Free. This will be ad-supported and includes a variety of content, including the Olympics. However, users will only be able to access select episodes of the flagship originals series.

For $4.99 a month customers will get full access to original content and more sports, including football from the English Premier League. This tier still has adverts. It will be available at no extra cost to Comcast and Cox subscribers. The top tier costs $9.99 a month and has no adverts.

Steve Burke, Chairman of NBCUniversal, commented:

Peacock will provide consumers with a destination that goes beyond movies and television, aggregating a variety of content that fans want on one service,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “By delivering timely and topical content like breaking news, live sports, and watercooler moments from late night, Peacock is uniquely bringing a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace.

Available Content

Content that will be available via Peacock includes:

Law and Order

Chicago Fire

Two and a Hal Men

30 Rock

Battlestar Galactica

Saturday Night Live

Will and Grace

There will also be series from UK networks such as The Capture from the BBC and Lady Parts from Channel 4. Original series coming to the service include the Tina Fey produce Girls5Eva. Furthermore, Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network has signed a multi-year deal with Peacock.