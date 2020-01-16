Apple Moves Forward With Release of ‘The Banker’ After Delay

After a problem with Apple TV+ film The Banker Apple is moving forward with its release to theaters in March (via Variety).

The Banker is inspired by the actions of two African American businessmen, Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris. Originally scheduled for January, the film was delayed after a family member of Mr. Garrett Sr. came forward with accusations of abuse at the hands of an executive producer of the film, also a family member.

We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers’ research, we’ve decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers.

