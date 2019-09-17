NBC Universal Launches ‘Peacock’ Streaming Service Featuring Battlestar Galactica, Parks & Rec, Saved by the Bell

NBC Universal announced more details of its streaming service Tuesday. Called Peacock (geddit?!), the service will arrive in April 2020.

Peacock Shows of Its Feathers

Peacock will feature over 15,000 hours of content. This includes a Battlestar Galactica reboot, a Saved by the Bell reboot, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Office. There will also be access to classic comedies likes Frasier and Will and Grace, alongside originals from Seth Myers and Jimmy Fallon. NBC Universal is also set to publish original movies through the service.

The company said the product will roll out in April 2020 but take “center stage” during the Olympics in July that year. It will be supported both by subscriptions and advertising. Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, said:

Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office’.

Peacock enters into an already crowded field offering increasingly aggressive pricing. Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month while Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 a month. Users who buy a new Apple device will get the service free for a year. Both services will launch in early November. Like Disney, NBC Universal has one key advantage over Apple – a vault of quality content ready to go.