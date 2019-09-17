Apple Orders ‘Mosquito Coast’ Series Starring Justin Theroux

Apple has ordered a series adaptation of The Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux. The series is based on a novel by Mr. Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux (via Variety).

The Mosquito Coast

Published in 1981, The Mosquito Coast follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves to Latin America. Neil Cross will be the showrunner and will adapt the book to a series. He will write the first episode alongside Tim Bissell. Rupert Wyatt will be the executive producer, as well as director for some episodes. Other executive producers include Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman.

Apple TV+ is set to launch in November for US$4.99/month. Customers will get a free year of the service with the purchase of an Apple device.

