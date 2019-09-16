The Brydge 10.2 keyboard is here for the new iPad 7th generation. It will be available to ship and stock in October.

Brydge 10.2

Nick Smith, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge:

We’re excited about this new entry-level iPad and thrilled to bring the Brydge 10.2 to market. Our 9.7 keyboard was the go-to keyboard for years, and the 10.2 takes all of it’s best features to further enhance the productivity of the powerful new iPad.

The keyboard will come in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, selling for US$129.99. You can sign up here to be notified of its availability.

