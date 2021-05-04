Phil Schiller, the Apple Fellow responsible for leading the App Store, mooted a change to Apple’s 30 percent cut back in 2011. The email discussion was revealed on Monday, during the opening day of Apple’s court battle with Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported (via Yahoo News).

Phil Schiller: Will App Store “70/30 Split Last Forever?”

In an email, Mr. Schiller asked services chief Eddy Cue whether “we think our 70/30 split will last forever?” While he described himself as a “staunch supporter” of the fee, said he didn’t think it could remain “unchanged forever.”

He suggested adjusting fees once the App Store started to generated annual profits of US$1billion, proposing a 25 or 20 percent fee instead if that maintained tUS$1 billion in profit. “I know that this is controversial,” he wrote, “I just tee it up as another way to look at the size of the business, what we want to achieve, and how we stay competitive.”

