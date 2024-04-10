Planning To Buy the New OLED iPad Pro? We Have Bad News

If rumors are true, there are only a few weeks left until Apple announces the new iPad Air and iPad Pro. Many people are waiting for their launch in order to get their hands on one of them. Especially the Pro model. But there is a catch: its price.

We expect the new OLED iPad Pro to be the most important upgrade to the product line since 2018. A better display, revamped design, better camera, chip, wireless charging, and so on. Thus, we shouldn’t rule out a price increase . And it looks like Apple plans to go for it.

A year ago, the Korean media The Elec reported that the Cupertino company was planning a significant price hike. Specifically, this new iPad Pro would cost between $1500 and $1800. The motivation for this hike would be both the increase in manufacturing costs, as well as the differentiation of the iPad Pro from the iPad Air.

Fortunately, another report from DigiTimes is somewhat more optimistic, and tips a hike of about $160 over current prices. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has not given any specifics on the price of this new iPad Pro. However, he did say that it will go up, so there is unanimity on that.

Be that as it may, there is less and less time left for Apple to officially launch this new iPad Pro. It won’t be long until we discover this redesign, and finally figure out how much more money it will cost. But it looks like it’ll be bad news.

Source