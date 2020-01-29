Pokémon Home Cloud Service Launching February 2020

Pokémon HOME is set to launch in February 2020, it was announced Tuesday. The cloud service app will allow users to transfer their captured creatures across different game systems and linked games.

Pokémon HOME

Pokémon HOME Available on iOS

Pokémon HOME will be available on iPhone and iPad, as well as Nintendo Switch and Android devices. Players will be able to transfer between linked Pokémon series games and deposit into Boxes. By linking a Nintendo account to a Nintendo Switch and a mobile device, those Boxes will be available across the hardware platforms.

Games that support connectivity include:

  • Sword
  • Shield
  • Let’s Go, Pickachu!
  • Let’s Go, Eevee!

Freemium Cloud Service

There are free and paid versions of the new cloud service, and some differences in what it can do on Nintendo Switch or mobile.

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Furthermore, there are Premium and free plans with differing capabilities.  For instance, the Nintendo Switch and mobile version of the new cloud service support connectivity with Bank on the Nintendo 3DS via the Premium Plan. The paid options are $2.99 for 30 days, $4.99 for 90 days, or $15.99 for a year.

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

