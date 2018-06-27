Nintendo Launches Pokémon Quest Game for iOS

Today Nintendo launched the Pokémon Quest game for iOS. It was originally a game for the Nintendo Switch, but the company also announced it was coming on iOS.

Pokémon Quest

The game looks like a Minecraft clone, with cube Pokémon and an environment called Tumblecube Island.

The Pokémon you know and love have turned into…cubes?! Head out in search of treasure with your cube-shaped Pokémon buddies on Tumblecube Island—a land where everything is a cube! Your goal is to find the awesome goodies said to be hidden on the island ! The Pokémon you know and love from Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue appear in this game.

Battle by tapping! The simple controls make for lively and fun battles! Danger is lurking, so you’ll need the help of your Pokémon buddies on your expeditions on the island. When wild Pokémon appear, your Pokémon will battle ferociously and knock them out one after another!

Befriend Pokémon to make your own unique team!

You can use the items you get from your expeditions to befriend more Pokémon or make your Pokémon stronger. Make more buddies to create a team that’s all your own, and head out on more expeditions! Spruce up your base camp with cute decorations!

Your base camp is your home for this adventure, and you can spruce it up however you like with cute and fun decorations! These decorations can also make your expeditions on the island more beneficial.

