Revealed: Two New Zagg iPad Keyboards with Apple Pencil Storage

Two new Zagg iPad keyboards have been revealed today that have built-in storage for an Apple Pencil. The models are named Nomad Book and Messenger Folio, and they are available for immediate purchase.
Nomad Book: US$99
- Two detachable bumpers allow the keyboard to fit most tablets sized 10.5 inches or smaller, including the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2017-18 models), Apple iPad Air 2, Apple iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2.
- Featuring multi-device pairing, the Nomad Book can connect simultaneously to a tablet and one more device, like a smartphone, for increased productivity – anytime and anywhere.
- With four convenient modes (book, keyboard, case, and video) and the ability to easily adjust the screen angle, the Nomad Book provides optimal viewing conditions.
- Additional features include a sturdy, reverse kickstand and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to two years between charges.
Messenger Folio: US$59
- The ZAGG Messenger Folio provides Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro users with a lightweight keyboard that doubles as a case and helps them make the most of their device.
- The simple, intuitive design, coupled with the magnetic closure, provides ease of use and additional protection by holding the case securely closed until it’s ready to use.
- Bluetooth technology ensures the Messenger Folio pairs instantly with the iPad. The rechargeable battery lasts up to three months between charges and keeps users connected wherever they go.
- The built-in holder for Apple Pencil allows for safe storage when the pencil is not in use and provides easy access for when inspiration strikes.