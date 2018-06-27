Famous Science YouTuber is Secretly Working for Apple

Mark Rober, a science YouTuber who pulls science stunts, has apparently been secretly working for Apple. Specifically, a special projects group that developers VR for self-driving cars (via Variety).

Self-Driving VR

Last year in a Reddit AMA, Mr. Rober said that he was working at a “large tech company in the Bay area,” and added “I work on the team formulating products that haven’t been released.”

Recently revealed Apple patents describe VR systems that could be used by passengers in self-driving cars as an entertainment system. Although Apple has been publicly focusing and touting the benefits of augmented reality, its VR efforts have remained quiet. One of the patents says:t

Embodiments of the VR system may provide enhanced immersive virtual experiences to passengers in moving vehicles that are not achievable in conventional stationary VR systems. Integrating the VR system with a vehicle in motion provides opportunities for enhancing virtual experiences that are not available while sitting in a room using a stationary simulator or wearing a (VR headset). For example, accelerations and motions in a virtual experience can be matched to or enhanced by accelerations and motions of the vehicle, and thus do not have to be simulated using gravity vectors as in a stationary simulator.

