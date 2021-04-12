PopSockets announced on Monday the launch of a new plant-based phone grip called PopGrip Plant. It’s made with corn starch, castor beans, and canola oil and is available to purchase for US$15.

PopGrip Plant

The phone grip comes in two colors, Ice blue and Light Jade, with additional styles coming this fall. This first iteration of PopGrip Plant is 35% plant-based–the top is 56% corn starch from Europe, the accordion is 52% canola oil from Europe, and the connector hub is 70% castor beans from India. Materials are sustainably sourced and do not draw from food supply.

To celebrate Earth Month 2021, beginning today PopSockets will share planet-friendly activities via social media channels and the PopSockets website as part of the #SmallStepsBigImpact campaign. Participants are encouraged to engage in and capture their small but impactful daily efforts to reduce energy and emissions for opportunities to win a PopGrip Plant.