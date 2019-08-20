New Porsche Taycan Car Will Support Apple Music

Porsche is introducing an electric sports car called Porsche Taycan, and it’s partnering with Apple to add Apple Music support in its entertainment system.

Porsche Taycan

Drivers can stream Apple Music straight from a touchscreen built into the Porsche Advanced Cockpit:

Porsche Voice Assistant: Use custom Porsche voice control to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations on Apple Music.

Use custom Porsche voice control to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations on Apple Music. Discover on Broadcast Radio, Listen on Apple Music: Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio.

Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio. Exclusive Playlists: Listen to curated playlists from Porsche, only on Apple Music.

Listen to curated playlists from Porsche, only on Apple Music. In-Car Streaming Data: Complimentary in-car internet data for 3 years with external antenna and roaming package.

Complimentary in-car internet data for 3 years with external antenna and roaming package. Up to Six Months Included: New and existing Porsche owners get up to 6 months free of Apple Music.

Porsche also said that drivers can also pair a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System with Apple Digital Masters for higher quality music. The Porsche Taycan also has CarPlay, so drivers can connect their iPhone for traffic directions, phone calls, text messages, and Siri voice control.