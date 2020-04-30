Privacy Advocates Raise Concerns About UK COVID-19 Contact Tracing App

LONDON – UK privacy advocates sounded warnings about the country’s proposed COVID-19 contract app on Thursday (via Reuters). It follows the country’s move from a decentralized model advocated by Apple and Google.

‘Vital’ COVID-19 Tool Can’t Target Public

In an open letter, the group of academics and scientists said:

It is vital that, when we come out of the current crisis, we have not created a tool that enables data collection on the population, or on targeted sections of society, for surveillance.

On Tuesday, the head of NHSX – the UK health service’s digital transformation unit – appeared in front of British lawmakers to outline the plans. He said a contact-tracing app could be rolled out widely in two-to-three weeks.

[Apple Previews Contact Tracing With iOS 13.5 Developer Beta]