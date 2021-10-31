The Consumer Product Safety Commission recently announced a recall of myCharge battery packs. The accessories, used to provide a portable means of recharging mobile devices, can overheat and ignite. Several injuries have already happened because of these accessories. Here’s what you should know about the myCharge power bank recall.

Is My Battery Pack Dangerous?

The myCharge power bank recall involves seven models of the company’s portable chargers. They have a blue, black, or gray anodized metallic case. The front of the product case has “myCharge” written on it. Retailers included Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and others sold the power banks between August 2018 and December 2019 for between $70 and $100. Here are the recalled models:

Adventure Mega, model number AVC20KG-A, date codes 2818, 3718, 4018, or 4518

Adventure Mega C, model number AVCQC20KG-A, date code 2818

Razor Mega, model number RZ20KK-A, date codes 3818, 4118, 4418, 4918, or 1719

Razor Mega C, model number RZQC20KK-A, date code 3818

Razor Super, model number RZ24NK-A, date code 0319

Razor Super C, model number RZQC24NK-A, date codes 3319 or 3519

Razor Xtreme, model number RZPD26BK-A, date codes 2818, 3718, or 3918

Newer models, such as the Mag-Lock MagSafe power bank, are not affected by the myCharge power bank recall.

You’ll find the model name on the back of the product case and on the bottom panel of the product packaging. The date code is printed on the outer packaging and the product case, except for the Adventure Mega and Adventure Mega C models. For those products, the date code is printed on the underside of a flap on the top of the product case.

What To Do If You’re Affected by the myCharge Power Bank Recall

Stop using the device immediately. myCharge has received 30 reports of the battery packs overheating. There have been seven injuries, including burns to the upper body, hands, legs, and/or feet of users, along with incidents of property damage to household flooring, walls and furniture.

The company is offering a refund of the full purchase price of the battery pack plus a 25% bonus for redemption at myCharge’s web site.

Contact myCharge toll-free at 888-251-2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also email the company at [email protected]. Finally, muCharge has a product safety page for requesting a refund.