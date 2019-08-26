Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update with App and Large File Performance Fixes

Apple released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update on Monday. The update includes a security fix, as well as some specific performance issues, including a large file issue, a MacBook sleep issue, and an issue that could stop some of Apple’s own apps from updating.

The patch notes for the release:

This update: Resolves an issue that may cause certain Mac notebooks to shut down during sleep

Fixes an issue that may degrade performance when working with very large files

Addresses an issue that may prevent Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand from updating

Security Patch Notes

Apple’s security document for this release lists one specific vulnerability that was fixed, an issue that could let the bad guys take control of your Mac. Those patch notes:

Kernel Available for: macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2019-8605: Ned Williamson working with Google Project Zero

You can download macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update through Software Update on your Mac, if you are already running macOS Mojave 10.14.6. It’s a 1.25GB download for iMac 5K (Late 2015).