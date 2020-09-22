Apple has ordered a comedy series called “High Desert” that stars Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette and directed by Ben Stiller.

High Desert

”High Desert” follows the character Peggy, a former addict who decides to make a new start after her mother’s death and becomes a private investigator. Ms. Arquette and Mr. Stiller will also serve as an executive producers. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment.

The series will also join upcoming Apple Original series produced by Apple Studios including a new untitled Team Downey and Adam Perlman drama series; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; and highly anticipated films “Emancipation,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Snow Blind.”

This is Apple’s second partnership with Ms. Arquette and Mr. Stiller, who also have a series for Apple TV+ called “Severance”.