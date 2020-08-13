Apple has removed popular game Fortnite from the App Store, hours after the company circumvented Apple’s payment system (via The Verge).

Goodnight, Fortnite

Earlier on Thursday, Epic Games added its own in-app payment system that bypassed Apple’s payment system, a clear violation of App Store Review Guidelines. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has been a voice in the antitrust arguments against Apple, saying the 30% fee Apple levies on developers should be lowered, or removed.

Apple said in a statement that it will work with Epic to resolve the violation but won’t create a special arrangement for the company:

Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.

Your move, Epic.