Watch ‘The Banker’ Free on Apple TV+ Until June 30

To celebrate Juneteenth Apple is making “The Banker” free to watch on Apple TV+ without needing a subscription until the end of June. Find it in the TV app here.

The Banker

Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, it tells the true story of two African American businessmen in the 1960s. Their actions led to the Fair Housing Act established in 1968.

Based on a true story, THE BANKER stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two African American entrepreneurs who attempt to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s and quietly provide housing loans to the black community in Jim Crow Texas.

The film is directed by George Nolfi and produced by Joe Viertel.