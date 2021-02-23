Jon Stewart has an upcoming series for Apple TV+ and he got Brinda Adhikari to be showrunner for it (via THR).

Brinda Adhikari

Ms. Adhikari has spent almost 20 years as an investigative reporter, with her most recent stint on CBS Evening News here she was awarded the 2020 Edward R. Murrow award for her contributions to a piece on the treatment of migrant children in detention facilities at the US-Mexico border.

Others who have joined the show include Chelsea Devantez as head writer and Lorrie Baranek as executive in charge of production. Former HBO chief Richard Plepler will be an executive producer.