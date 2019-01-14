CES – Kodak Demonstrates New Luma Portable Projector Lineup

LAS VEGAS — Kodak demonstrated its new line of Luma portable projectors on the show floor of CES. All units have an HDMI (for direct video input) and USB port (for playback from a USB drive), support at least 1080p video, touch-sensitive controls on the unit, Bluetooth networking, and have a rechargeable battery.

The entry level Luma 75 has 75 lumens of brightness, a contrast ration of 1300:1, and can project on a screen up to 100 inches. It also has a Micro SD memory card slot to complement the USB port for video playback options. The Luma 75 has a retail price of $199.

The next model, the Luma 150, has 150 lumens of brightness, a contrast ratio of 1500:1, and can project on a screen up to 150 inches. It also has a Micro SD memory card slot to complement the USB port for video playback options. In addition to direct connect via HDMI, it also support video mirroring from your portable device via MIRACAST. The Luma 150 has a retail price of $249

The top of the line mode, the Luma 350, has 350 lumens of brightness, a contrast ratio of 3500:1, and can project on a screen up to 200 inches. The Luma 350 sport both 1080p and 4K output. In addition to direct connect via HDMI, it also support video mirroring via MIRACAST. The Luma 350 also support a Wi-Fi network connection which allows access to OTT apps, like NETFLIX, HBO GO and HULU, through the built-in app store. The Luma 350 has a retail price of $349.