Apple original series “Invasion” has resumed production after pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic (via Deadline).

Invasion

Written and executive produced by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, it tells the story of an alien invasion from multiple perspectives around the world. It’s being filmed in four locations: New York, Manchester, Morocco, and Japan.

[Sam] Neill plays Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement. Anderson is Trevante Ward, an extraordinary soldier stationed in Afghanistan. Farahani portrays Aneesha Malik, first generation Syrian immigrant, wife and mother living in Long Island. Nassar is Ahmed Malik, Aneesha’s husband and a Syrian immigrant and successful businessman. Kutsuna plays Mitsuki, an intelligent member of mission control in Japan’s space program JASA.

”Invasion” joins fellow sci-fi series “For All Mankind” at Apple TV+ in resuming production.