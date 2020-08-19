Apple has released iOS 14 public beta 5 after releasing beta 5 for developers on Tuesday. You can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 14 Public Beta 5
As we saw from the developer beta, iOS 14 public beta 5 will bring some new features:
- New Hidden Album toggle in settings will make it appear in the Albums tab in Photos in a new Utilities section. The photos will still appear in the image picker.
- A tall widget for Apple News shows more content like Top Stories, For You, and Best of Apple News+.
- The time picker combines the old scrolling wheel with the new keypad.
- Exposure Notifications get a new on-boarding process as well as Availability Alerts.