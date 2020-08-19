Apple has released iOS 14 public beta 5 after releasing beta 5 for developers on Tuesday. You can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14 Public Beta 5

As we saw from the developer beta, iOS 14 public beta 5 will bring some new features:

  • New Hidden Album toggle in settings will make it appear in the Albums tab in Photos in a new Utilities section. The photos will still appear in the image picker.
  • A tall widget for Apple News shows more content like Top Stories, For You, and Best of Apple News+.
  • The time picker combines the old scrolling wheel with the new keypad.
  • Exposure Notifications get a new on-boarding process as well as Availability Alerts.

Screenshot of iOS 14 public beta 5

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments