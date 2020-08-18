Apple seeded developer beta 5 for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 on Tuesday, two weeks after developer beta 4 was released.

iOS 14 Developer Beta 5

If you have a developer profile from Apple’s Developer Center you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

These betas aren’t expected to include new features. Rather, they contain bug fixes and other refinements to the operating system. iOS beta 4 did contain new widgets for the TV app as well as support for Exposure Notifications for COVID-19.