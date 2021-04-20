AirTags have been rumored for roughly two years and on Tuesday Apple finally announced them. They will work with the Find My app so you can attach them to easily-lost items like keys or wallets.

Apple AirTag Features

Available starting on April 30

Cost US$29 each for US$99 for a four pack

Each AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant

A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery

Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like “Keys” or “Jacket,” or provide a custom name of their choosing

Customers can personalize AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji. An AirTag can be placed with an item by itself, or attached with a Polyurethane Loop or Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring.

Each AirTag is equipped with the Apple-designed U1 chip using Ultra Wideband technology, enabling Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users. As you move around, Precision Finding fuses input from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope, easily guiding you to your AirTag.

AirTag also has privacy features to discourage unwanted tracking, like Bluetooth signal identifiers that rotate frequently. iOS devices can also detect an AirTag that isn’t with its owner, and notify the user if an unknown AirTag is seen to be traveling with them from place to place over time. And even if users don’t have an iOS device, an AirTag separated from its owner for an extended period of time will play a sound when moved to draw attention to it.