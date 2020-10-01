Apple announced on Thursday that its new version of Maps is now available for customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

New Apple Maps

The revamped version of Apple Maps brings more accurate navigation, a design that shows landscape features like roads, beaches, and parks better, as well as iOS 14 features like cycling directions and curated Guides. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services:

Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world — all while protecting your privacy — and we’re excited to bring the new map to our users in the UK and Ireland. We have rebuilt the map from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and incredible features like Look Around, cycling directions, and curated Guides from trusted resources. We’ve reimagined how Maps can help users find the places they love and get to where they’re going even faster and easier.

Features

Look Around : Get a street-level view of certain cities with 3D photos. In Ireland and the UK it’s available in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, and will roll out to more cities in the future.

: Get a street-level view of certain cities with 3D photos. In Ireland and the UK it’s available in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, and will roll out to more cities in the future. Guides : These collections are curated by trusted sources like Lonely Planet, Time Out Group, and The Evening Standard. It’s a way to find popular restaurants and attractions within cities.

: These collections are curated by trusted sources like Lonely Planet, Time Out Group, and The Evening Standard. It’s a way to find popular restaurants and attractions within cities. Green : Cycling directions give people an environmentally-friendly way to get around, and electric vehicle owners will see charging stops along planned routes. Major cities also display congestion zones available in Apple Maps.

: Cycling directions give people an environmentally-friendly way to get around, and electric vehicle owners will see charging stops along planned routes. Major cities also display congestion zones available in Apple Maps. Real-time transit : Provides transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times, the current location of a bus or train en route, and system connections to help plan a journey.

: Provides transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times, the current location of a bus or train en route, and system connections to help plan a journey. Speed Cameras : Users will know when approaching speed and red light cameras along a route, with the added ability to see where they are located on the map.

And many more features.