The Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) launched its mobile food ordering platform called LAX Order Now. It supports multiple forms of payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay.
LAX Order Now
The website lets travelers search, browse, and order food and non-alcoholic drinks from participating restaurants at the airport. It also lets people pick up food without needing physical contact with another person, an important safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airport guests can simply use their camera app to scan one of many QR codes located throughout the airport or visit LAXOrderNow.com directly from their mobile device to search and browse menus from any participating restaurant.
Participating Restaurants
Here are the restaurants that are participating at launch, and more will be added in the future.
Terminal 1
- California Pizza Kitchen
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
- Urth Caffe & Bar
Terminal 2
- Barney’s Beanery
- SLAPFISH Modern Seafood Shack
Terminal 4
- Campanile
- Coles
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Sammy’s Pizza
- 8 oz. Burger Bar
Terminal 5
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
- Donburi Bistro
- Loteria Grill
- Monsieur Marcel
Terminal 6
- The Habit Burger Grill
- The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck
Terminal 7
- Ashland Hill
- The Counter
- Rolling Stone Bar & Grill
Tom Bradley International Terminal
- Earl of Sandwich
- Vino Volo
Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer, Grab:
We are excited to partner with LAWA and URW to enable contactless order and payment at LAX. By working together with all stakeholders, LAX Order Now introduces safe, contactless commerce for guests to dine on the go while keeping safety and hygiene in mind for the entire airport community.