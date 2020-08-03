Panera Apple Pay Now Gives You 3% Cash Back

Panera announced today that it will offer Apple Card customers 3% cash back when they use Apple Pay in the Panera app, on Panera.com, and in Panera retail stores.

Panera Apple Pay 3% Cash Back

George Hanson, Panera’s Chief Digital Officer, spoke of the announcement:

Panera aims for each guest experience to be simple, easy and fast. More guests than ever are digitizing their wallets and opting for contactless payments as part of our new normal, and Panera wants to be part of that solution. As a brand committed to value, we are excited to be the first restaurant bringing our guests 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card when they purchase their favorite Panera soups, salads and sandwiches.

In order to receive the cash back you have you use Apple Pay with the Apple Card as your primary payment option. The money will then appear on your Apple Cash card which you can use to purchase Apple services or transfer the money to your bank.