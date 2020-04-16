Apple is going to donate all eligible proceeds from the sale of Product(Red) branded items to a COVID-19 relief fund. Devices and accessories available in this range include the newly unveiled iPhone SE.

Product(RED) Supporting COVID-19 Fund

Normally, proceeds from such sales go towards HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. However, Apple said that until September 30 100 percent of these will go towards helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis. A statement on the Product(RED) website said that “this will provide critical support in health systems most threatened by outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Eligible items include cases for various iPhones and iPads models and Apple Watch bands. There are also specifically branded devices, like the new iPhone SE and iPhone XR.