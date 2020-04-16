Apple is going to donate all eligible proceeds from the sale of Product(Red) branded items to a COVID-19 relief fund. Devices and accessories available in this range include the newly unveiled iPhone SE.
Product(RED) Supporting COVID-19 Fund
Normally, proceeds from such sales go towards HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. However, Apple said that until September 30 100 percent of these will go towards helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis. A statement on the Product(RED) website said that “this will provide critical support in health systems most threatened by outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.”
Eligible items include cases for various iPhones and iPads models and Apple Watch bands. There are also specifically branded devices, like the new iPhone SE and iPhone XR.
Leave a Reply