Apple released the Public Beta of iOS 14 on Thursday. The public Beta of iPadOS 14 was also made available.

iOS 14 Public Beta Now Available

The releases came just two days after the second developer beta of the iPhone software was released. To access, you need to sign up via the Apple Beta Software Program website and enroll your device. It is recommended that you do not use your ‘daily driver’ phone to run and test the software.

