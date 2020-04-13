Quibi Got 1.7 Million Downloads in First Week

Quibi was downloaded 1.7 million times in its first weekend, CEO told CNBC show Squawk on the Street. Eighty percent of those who start a show watch an episode all the way through, she added.

Quibi Has Good Numbers… And a 90 Day Free Trial

Confronting concerns that the mobile-only platform would struggle at a time when we’re all at home, Ms. Whitman said:

It turns out people have in-between moments at home. We don’t actually think it hurt us.

What is Quibi? How Much Does it Cost? Is it Worth it?

Those numbers are obviously positive, as is the fact that, according to Ms. Whitman, the first year of advertising has been sold out. However, it is also worth noting that Quibi is currently offering a 90-day free trial. We will then have to wait at least three months until we get an idea of the service’s true popularity.