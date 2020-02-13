Readdle Updates Spark For iOS And Mac

I’m a huge fan of Readdle’s email app Spark. I use it across my iOS and macOS devices instead of the default Mail app. It has loads of great features, and it just got another update on Wednesday.

Spark adds Three New Features For Apple Users

Spark added a ‘Send again’ feature to its Mac and iOS versions. It allows users to send an email they have already sent to someone else without copying and pasting or using the forward facility.

Mac users can now have avatars of people’s photos or company logos next to email. This facility had previously been on iOS. Furthermore, Spark added the facility to hide a certain inbox from the main, unified, one. That hidden account will still be accessible via the sidebar. The idea of both of these features is to make it easier to find the emails you need, away from all the clutter.