‘Data Protection Act’ Could Create US Data Protection Agency

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) proposed a bill called the Data Protection Act that would create a federal U.S. data protection agency.

Data Protection Act

Right now the countries that don’t have some sort of data protection law include Libya, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and the United States. Sen. Gillibrand says the U.S. has a “growing privacy crisis” and believes a federal agency dedicated to protecting Americans’ privacy could help.

The data privacy space remains a complete and total Wild West, and that is a huge problem.

She calls out Google and Facebook by name, saying these companies have “built major empires of data with information about our private lives.” The agency would have three missions:

Give Americans control and protection over their own data. Work to maintain the most innovative, successful tech sector in the world and ensure fair competition within the digital marketplace. Prepare the American government for the digital age.

According to TechCrunch the bill wouldn’t affect state laws like California’s privacy act. So far, Sen. Gillibrand remains the bill’s sole sponsor.

