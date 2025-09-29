RidePods is the First iPhone Game Controlled by AirPods’ Motion Sensors

Apple’s AirPods just learned a new trick. A new iOS game called RidePods lets you steer a high-speed motorcycle simply by tilting your head, using the motion sensors inside Apple’s wireless headphones as a controller. It’s the first iPhone game designed entirely around AirPods’ built-in gyroscope and accelerometer, and it shows how wearable tech can reshape how you interact with games.

A New Way to Play

RidePods – Race with Head is a straightforward racing game: dodge traffic, overtake cars, and aim for the best time. What makes it different is how you control it. Instead of swiping the screen or tilting your iPhone, the game reads the movement of your head while you’re wearing AirPods. Tilt left, and your motorcycle swerves left. Tilt right, and it moves right. The result is a hands-free experience that feels more immersive than tapping on glass.

As first reported by The Verge, developer Ali Tanis built the game around the same motion-tracking tech Apple uses for Spatial Audio. That feature relies on sensors inside AirPods to detect head movement and adjust sound direction. Tanis tapped into those sensors to turn subtle head tilts into gameplay inputs. They revealed on Y Combinator that some reverse engineering was needed to make the concept work, though Apple does offer limited access to headphone motion data for app development.

Compatible AirPods Models

RidePods only works with AirPods that support Spatial Audio and motion tracking. That includes:

AirPods Pro, Pro 2, and Pro 3

AirPods 3 and AirPods 4

AirPods Max

If you’re using any of these models, you can download the game from the App Store for free. Once installed, launch it with your AirPods connected, and the game automatically detects head movement as input.

A Small Experiment with Big Potential

The gameplay itself is simple and likely won’t keep you hooked for hours. But that’s not really the point. RidePods is more a proof of concept than a blockbuster title. It hints at how wearable devices could evolve beyond their current roles and become an active part of how you interact with your phone.

For now, RidePods is a niche experiment. But it also shows what’s possible when developers think beyond touchscreens and start building around the sensors in the devices you already wear. That idea might end up shaping the future of mobile gaming.