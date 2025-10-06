Rivian CEO Explains Why Apple CarPlay Doesn’t Fit Its Vision

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has doubled down on his decision to keep Apple CarPlay out of the company’s vehicles. Speaking on The Decoder’s podcast, Scaringe said Rivian’s goal is to build a connected driving experience that feels unified, not divided between Apple’s interface and Rivian’s own.

Scaringe told guest host Joanna Stern that the company wants to avoid the constant switching between CarPlay and native systems that, in his view, breaks the immersion of driving a Rivian. “We wanted to have a seamless digital experience,” he said. “Not one that feels like every other car.”

AI as the Foundation of Rivian’s Digital Ecosystem

The CEO emphasized that Rivian’s in-house software isn’t just about design or branding. It’s about control, data, and the rise of AI. Over the next 18 months, Rivian plans to add a suite of AI-driven features designed to integrate apps, sensors, and vehicle data more intelligently.

Scaringe explained that Rivian’s system needs to understand the vehicle’s state, whether it’s parked, in motion, or charging and tailor the experience accordingly. “Knowledge of all of that at an ecosystem level allows us to present a richer experience,” he said. Rivian plans to add a native AI-powered voice-to-text feature for messaging, relying on its full control over software and hardware.

Accepting the Trade-Off

Scaringe admitted that skipping CarPlay won’t please everyone. Some customers, he acknowledged, will choose another brand. “We accept that,” he said, adding that Rivian’s focus is on long-term innovation rather than short-term popularity.

Instead of offering Apple’s dashboard, Rivian includes direct access to services like Apple Music, Google Maps, Spotify, and YouTube within its own ecosystem. Scaringe’s message was clear: AI integration will define the next generation of connected cars, and Rivian intends to build it from the ground up.