A report on Friday suggests that Apple may be planning to redesign its iMac desktop computer. This would be the first major change since 2012 (via Bloomberg).

2021 iMac Redesign

The new design would be similar to the Apple’s Pro Display XDR with thinner bezels and the removal of the “chin” on the bottom. Two versions codenamed J456 and J457 would replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch displays later in 2021.

This follows a rumor of a redesign of 2021 MacBook Pros that will feature flat sides, MagSafe and the removal of the Touch Bar in 14-inch and 16-inch models.