Apple Reportedly Plans iPad Keyboard With Trackpad

A report today claims that Apple is planning to introduce an iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad, a move that would likely excite Apple’s “iPad-only” customer base (via The Information).

Trackpad Keyboard

Apple markets the iPad as a viable alternative to traditional laptops. With the introduction of iPadOS 13, it added support for Bluetooth mice and cursors. This latest rumor could tie into a previous rumor that the next Smart Keyboard could feature backlit keys and Apple’s new scissor switches.

It would be a welcome iPad accessory since there aren’t many iPad keyboards currently on the market with a trackpad. One person familiar with the matter that The Information spoke with said that Apple has been experimenting with iPad trackpads for years.

If the rumor is true we can expect to see it released alongside the next version of iPad Pro. That could be as soon as March 2020.

