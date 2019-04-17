Find My Friends and Find My iPhone Could be Combined

A rumor suggests that Apple is creating a new app—codenamed GreenTorch—that will combine Find My Friends and Find My iPhone (via 9to5Mac).

Tracking

According to “people familiar with its development” said the new app have features of both Find My iPhone and Find My Friends, as well as a feature called “Find Network” that would track iPhones even when they aren’t connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.

Apple Bluetooth tile concept

iPhone users will still be able to share their location with family, as well as friends. When a person shares their location with someone else, they can create notifications when they arrive or leave a certain area.

Additionally, Apple is said to be working on location-tracking hardware, similar to Tile’s Bluetooth trackers. It will act as a tag that can be attached to any item, paired to your iCloud account. You can get notifications when your iPhone gets too far away from the tag, so it will be easy to find again.

