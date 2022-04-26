Unverified Leak Suggests Purple iPhone 14 Pro Option

Rumors and leaks surrounding the iPhone 14 will keep swirling until this fall. In one of the latest entries to the rumor mill, there’s the suggestion that Apple will offer a purple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. It may even use the same layering of metallic ceramics found on the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro.

New iPhones Usually Mean New Color Options

It seems that each new iPhone changes up the color options. For the iPhone 12 Pro, we had the darker Pacific Blue, replaced by Sierra Blue in the iPhone 13 Pro lineup. The base model iPhone tends to have more vibrant colors, while the Pro variant gets more “professional” hues.

If a leaked image on Chinese social media site Weibo is legit, that could change with the iPhone 14 family. It shows the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a lavender shade of purple. While it’s difficult to tell with any certainty, the color option might use a similar finish to that adopted by the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro.

On that particular finish, Apple used new technology. The Cupertino-based tech giant used multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics to give the device its stunning and durable finish. That process lends an icy metallic look to the device. The color appears to shift depending on the lighting. We might see this same effect on a purple iPhone.

The Full Gamut of iPhone 14 Color Options

According to some of the latest leaks, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will both use the A15 chip already found in the iPhone 13 lineup. However, the new handset will get a slight memory bump, to 6MB instead of the current 4MB. The iPhone 14 will come in black, white, blue, red, and purple.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the new A16 chip. Color options here will include graphite, gold, silver, and purple. Notably, Apple would be dropping Pink, Green, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green from its color options. This is supposition, of course, based on rumors that Apple will offer the same number of color options at launch.

It is worth noting that the original source of this leak lacks an established track record. Still, it’s fun to see what Apple might offer us in new color options. I’d definitely be on board with Cupertino reintroducing purple as a choice.