Russian lawmaker Fedora Tumusov introduced draft legislation on Tuesday that would cap the app fees at 20% for companies like Apple and Google (via Reuters).

App Store Commission Cap

If the bill is approved, Apple and Google could no longer charge 20% in fees, the subject of which currently draws criticism. The bill continues, saying that companies would also have to use a third of fee for a special training fund for IT specialists on a quarterly basis.

“Lowering the commission and having the ability to bring products to users is a growth opportunity for IT developers,” Tumusov wrote on social media.

Apple said it will appeal this bill.