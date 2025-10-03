Safari Tech Preview 229 Now Available for macOS Tahoe and Sequoia

Apple released Safari Technology Preview 229, the company’s testbed browser for features headed to future versions of Safari. If you build for the web or you like living on the bleeding edge, this is the build you install to see what’s next and to file feedback that shapes it.

What changed

This release focuses on stability and standards work across the stack. Apple lists fixes and updates for Accessibility, CSS, Events, Forms, JavaScript, Networking, SVG, Storage, Web API, Web Inspector, WebDriver, and WebGPU. The point is simple: better tools for debugging, faster and safer rendering, and tighter conformance with evolving specs.

Compatibility and download

You can install this release on Macs running macOS Sequoia or the newest version, macOS Tahoe. Safari Technology Preview runs alongside the stable Safari, so you can test without risking your daily browser. You do not need a developer account. Update or install from System Settings > General > Software Update or download the package directly from Apple’s site.

Open System Settings. Go to General. Select Software Update. Install Safari Technology Preview 229.

WebGPU, Web Inspector, and JavaScript engine improvements set the stage for heavier client apps and better profiling on Apple platforms. For teams targeting cross-browser parity, early access speeds up bug triage and reduces surprises near release. Use this channel to validate new CSS and Web API behavior, check performance on complex pages, and report issues while fixes are still moving.

If you ship websites or extensions, install 229, run your test suites, and note any behavioral changes. You will catch regressions early and keep your users from feeling them later.