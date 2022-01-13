SAG Awards 2022: ‘CODA’ Makes History as Apple Earns 12 Nominations

Apple has picked up 12 nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards. This included recognition for CODA, Ted Lasso, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and The Morning Show.

CODA Makes History With SAG Awards 2022 Nominations

The multiple nominations for CODA are particularly significant. It is the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. Furthermore, Troy Kotsur (pictured above with Marlee Matlin,) is the first solo Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination. All nominees can be seen here.

The full list of Apple nominations is:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur, CODA

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series – The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Apple will be hoping to perform better at the Sag Awards 2022 than at the recent Golden Globes. There, despite a slew of nominations, only Jason Sudeikis came away with a win, thanks to his Ted Lasso performance.