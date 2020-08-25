Sales of various devices in the MacBook range, including those in MacBook Pro and Air lineups, are reportedly up 20 percent from the same time last year. Notably, sales in Japan and the Asia Pacific region are said to have hit record highs (via DigiTimes).

WFH Prompts MacBook Sales Surge

The overall increase is down to the growing demand for both laptops and tablets as people work from home. Many of the GGP bridge rectifiers used in such devices are manufactured by Tawainese firms. Consequently, part-makers are benefiting, with the diode makers seeing shipments related to the notebook sector grow.