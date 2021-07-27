Samsung has unveiled what it says is the world’s first Mini-LED gaming monitor. It’s a curved, ultrawide display available for preorder on July 29 for US$2,499.99. It will then be available for sale on August 9.

Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor

Marketed towards gamers, the display uses “Quantum Matrix” technology (QLED) to deliver peak brightness of 2,000 nits with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The monitor is 49-inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio offering a Dual Quad High-Definition 5,120×1,440 resolution.

Other specs include a 240Hz refresh rate, Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1 with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It features lighting on the back with 52 colors and five lighting effects.