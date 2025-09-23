Samsung’s One UI 8.5 Shows Clear Influence from iOS 26

Samsung rolled out One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 series in mid-September 2025. Within days, leaked visuals and videos suggested what One UI 8.5 might look like. Early builds show a cleaner, more condensed interface that borrows visual ideas from Apple’s iOS 26 while keeping Samsung’s customization and Android fundamentals.

According to 9to5Google, citing SammyGuru, One UI 8.5 revamps Samsung’s Settings app with a more compact look. Subtitle text has been removed, menus appear denser, and the search bar has been repositioned to the bottom of the screen. Gradient effects now highlight both the top and bottom edges, while shadows give containers and the search bar more depth. Expanded search results display in a three-column grid, improving navigation.

Observers note the resemblance to iOS 26, where Apple introduced floating search bars and a reorganized Settings interface. Twitter user DalgleishGX pointed out how Samsung’s new approach mirrors Apple’s design, though without iOS 26’s “Liquid Glass” reflective effects. SamMobile adds that Samsung also moved the “check for updates” option to the bottom of Settings, streamlining software checks.

Design philosophy: Liquid Glass versus frosted glass

Apple’s iOS 26 centers on a Liquid Glass design language. It uses dynamic transparency and reflective effects to create depth. Elements appear to float and change based on background content and interaction.

Samsung’s direction in One UI 8.5 favors a frosted glass approach. Expect pill-shaped elements, compact layouts, floating back buttons, shadows, and bottom-aligned controls. Samsung borrows the spatial feel that Apple introduced but keeps more consistent translucency and broader customization.

Artificial intelligence features

Both platforms expand the role of AI. Apple builds on Apple Intelligence with on-device translation, smarter shortcuts, and deeper content analysis. Samsung focuses Galaxy AI on productivity features that work across apps and devices.

Galaxy AI highlights : Meeting Assist for live translation in video calls and presentations.

: Meeting Assist for live translation in video calls and presentations. Touch Assist : Processes long on-screen text to improve reading and navigation.

: Processes long on-screen text to improve reading and navigation. Smart Clipboard : Suggests summarizing, correct, translate, copy, and search actions for selected text.

: Suggests summarizing, correct, translate, copy, and search actions for selected text. Social Composer: Generates captions and posts from images and shopping activity.

Customization and accessibility

Apple keeps customization measured. iOS 26 adds icon tinting, spatial wallpapers, and adaptive clock placement. Those options refine the home screen without upending consistency across devices.

Samsung gives you more control. One UI 8.5 appears to offer resizable Quick Settings tiles, AI-driven wallpaper tools, and flexible notification controls. Accessibility receives practical attention. Bottom-aligned controls improve one-handed use, and clearer separation between elements improves readability.

Availability and outlook

iOS 26 is available to eligible iPhones. Samsung already released One UI 8 to Galaxy S25 phones. One UI 8.5 remains unofficial and in development. It is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026 and then roll out to supported Galaxy models.

If you use a Galaxy S25, you will see One UI 8 now. If you want One UI 8.5 features, expect them with the S26 launch early next year. Apple users already have iOS 26 and its Liquid Glass changes.

Key takeaways

One UI 8.5 borrows visual cues from iOS 26 while retaining Android customization.

Samsung favors a frosted glass effect rather than the reflective Liquid Glass used by Apple.

Both platforms deepen AI integration to improve calling, reading, and content creation.

iOS 26 is live now. One UI 8.5 is expected with the Galaxy S26 in early 2026.

Both Apple and Samsung are steering mobile interfaces toward layered, glass-like aesthetics and stronger AI features. Apple leans toward a carefully controlled, visually ambitious approach. Samsung adapts those ideas for flexibility and broader personalization.