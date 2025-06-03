Say Goodbye to WhatsApp If You’re Using These iPhones

WhatsApp has officially stopped working on several older iPhones as of June 1, 2025. If you’re still using one of these devices, you’ve likely noticed the app no longer launches or connects.

The decision ends WhatsApp support for devices that can’t upgrade beyond iOS 12.5.7. That includes three models still in circulation due to their durability and popularity as backup or secondary phones:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

WhatsApp had previously supported these older devices long after Apple stopped providing system updates. But this new cutoff officially locks them out of one of the world’s most-used messaging platforms. By requiring iOS 15.1 or later, WhatsApp aligns with other major platforms that are phasing out old tech.

WhatsApp hasn’t given detailed reasoning behind the decision, but it’s clearly about streamlining development. Maintaining compatibility with outdated operating systems limits what developers can implement, especially when it comes to encryption, privacy tools, and performance improvements.

From a user perspective, this is frustrating. These older phones still work well for calls, light browsing, and music. Many of us keep them around as emergency devices or for kids. Losing WhatsApp makes them significantly less useful.

What This Means for iPhone Users Holding On

This move by WhatsApp highlights a broader reality for anyone using older smartphones. Apps are quickly outpacing the hardware. YouTube just dropped support for iOS 15, making a different set of iPhones obsolete this week alone. It’s clear that app developers no longer see value in maintaining backward compatibility for hardware that can’t keep up.

WhatsApp has encouraged users to update their devices, if possible. For those already locked into unsupported hardware, the company recommends backing up chat history through iCloud. You can also try WhatsApp Web through Safari or another browser, but don’t expect the full experience. Features like notifications, media sharing, and seamless access just aren’t there.